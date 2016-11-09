Officials instructed to work 24x7 to tackle drought

C.S. Puttaraju, MP, on Tuesday directed officials at the district and taluk levels to work round the clock to take up drought relief measures as the district is facing a severe drought.

Presiding over the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (also called as District Infrastructure Scheme Advisory Committee) meeting at the zilla panchayat auditorium here, Mr. Puttaraju also instructed officials to initiate steps to ensure proper supply of drinking water for people and fodder for animals.

The situation is expected to worsen in the coming months. Therefore, officials should be prepared 24x7 to provide proper facilities to people, he said. Strict measures will be initiated against those officers who fail to respond to the people during a crisis situation, he added. The MP said a delegation of elected representatives from the district would soon meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to discuss the drought situation in Mandya.

Mr. Puttaraju expressed disappointment with Chandrahas, executive engineer for rural drinking water supply and sanitation wing, for not taking steps to address water woes in rural areas. “Anuganahalli in Maddur taluk has been reeling under acute drinking water shortage for a month. Solve it or take transfer to another department. Action will be taken against officers if they fail to discharge their duties,” he said.

K.T. Srikante Gowda and N. Appajigowda, both MLCs, zilla panchayat president J. Premakumari, Deputy Commissioner S. Ziyaullah, ZP chief executive officer B. Sharath and others were present.