Officials inspect Metagalli Industrial Area

Ramakrishne Gowda, Joint Director of District Industries Centre; Ramesh Babu, tahsildar, Mysuru taluk; and office-bearers of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mysuru chapter, inspected the Metagalli Industrial Area on Wednesday. This is in the wake of a number of complaints on pollution from residents of apartments situated opposite JK tyres on KRS Road.

The Joint Director, after hearing the grievances of residents, instructed the tahsildar to identify the raja kaluve (stormwater drain) stretch in Metagalli Industrial Area on the outskirts of Mysuru city. He also asked him to prepare a sketch of the entire area to identify the stormwater drains and clear the encroachment.

Mr. Gowda said if the encroachment was removed, it would serve as a buffer zone between the industrial area and residential apartments and people may get some relief.

He wondered how private builders were given permission to build apartments despite the regulation that at least 75 m of buffer zone should be maintained between an industrial layout and a residential layout. He asked the residents whether they were not aware of the presence of industries when they purchased apartments. He promised them that he would initiate action to address their problems, but also made it clear that the industries could not be shifted.

Mysuru tahsildar

told to identify the ‘raja kaluve’ and prepare a sketch to identify the encroachments