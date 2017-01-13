Nine inter-district burglars arrested

The Shikaripur police arrested nine inter-district burglars on Wednesday and seized valuables worth Rs. 13.70 lakh from them.
The arrested are Dadapeer, Parveez Ahmed, Zia Ullah, Juber Ahmed, Inayath Ullah, Irfan Ahmed, Abdul Hamid, Farooq Ullah and Kariyappa. All of them are from Shiralakoppa town. They were working for daily wages. Based on a tip-off, the police arrested them near a temple in Neralagi village near Shiralakoppa.
A total number of 39 cases related to temple and house burglaries and vehicle lifting have been booked against them at various police stations in Shivamogga, Davangere, Haveri, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts.
