Newborns galore in animal kingdom

Mysuru zoo is on cloud nine with a plenty of newborns.

With an impeccable track record in captive breeding of animals, the zoo is getting stronger with the success of its recent captive breeding programmes.

The recent birth of animals and birds is a testimony to the steps taken by the zoo in establishing an “appropriate setting and infrastructure” that are resulting in the success of its programmes.

Last month, three male Hyena cubs were born and all three of them are doing fine.

Tufted capuchin monkey delivered a young one on October 21. Both mother and the newborn are doing well, according to zoo executive director Kamala K.

A mouse deer fawn was born in July, and all these newborns had been quarantined, she said.

At Karanji Lake Nature Park (KLNP), which is under the zoo’s control, two Sarus Crane eggs and five Black Swan eggs hatched and the hatchlings are doing fine.

Three sloth bears arrive

A female sloth bear and its cub, which had been rescued from Bukkanapatna in Tumkur district and brought to the zoo in July this year, has been put in public display.

The female bear is aged about 5 to 6 years and the cub is around five to six months, Ms. Kamala said.

The zoo also received another sloth bear cub from the same division on August 12. All three of them are in good health, she added.