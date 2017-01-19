Need to introduce alternative education system stressed

B.V. Vasanth Kumar, lecturer at the Maharani’s College, Mysuru, has stressed on the need for introducing alternative education system to face the challenges in the changing world.

Delivering a lecture at a Swami Vivekananda Jayanti programme organised by the district administration here on Wednesday, Mr. Kumar said it may not be possible to train the youth in tune with the requirements of the new world unless the existing system of instruction was replaced with more vibrant alternative that helps them to decolonise and develop the power of independent thinking. Terming Swami Vivekananda as an ideal role model for India, especially for to the youth, he said that that Swami Vivekananda had well calculated the adverse effects of the colonial education system and stressed the need for replacing it with a more “Indianised system” based on our ancient values. However, the system of instructions introduced by the British was still continuing in more or less the same format. “Infusing Swami Vivekananda’s ideals into our education system would bring about radical changes in society and the country as well,” he said.

Earlier, inaugurating the programme, ZP president Chaitra Shirur said youth should stop emulating cinema stars. Instead, their life would change for the better if they follow Swami Vivekananda, Bhagat Singh and other patriots and try to inculcate their ideals, she added. MLC Srinivas Mane presided. Ramakrishna-Vivekananda Ashram president Swami Vijayananda Saraswati conducted a bhajan session. NWKRTC chairman Sadanand Danganavar, DC S. B. Bommanahalli, ZP CEO Snehal R. and others were present.