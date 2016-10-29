Need for summer schools

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi highlighted the importance of moral education in schools and suggested launching summer schools where students learn subjects that interest them and is not available in the syllabus. She said JSS Mahavidyapeeta, run by Suttur Mutt, can take the lead and introduce the summer school for its students. This will be in addition to regular courses as it will help students learn more than the prescribed syllabus by way of flexible education, she said.
