National Library Week celebrations begin

Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, said on Friday that people, especially students, should read more books as it would improve their general knowledge and help them in preparing for civil service examinations.

He was speaking after inaugurating the district-level National Library Week celebrations organised by the Department of Public Libraries and District and City Central Library, here. He also distributed Seva Awards for library staff and supervisors and felicitated colleges which had enrolled more students as library members on the occasion. Though there was concern that with the advent of Internet, books would become redundant, this had not happened, he said.