NSL Sugars to start crushing sugarcane on November 5

NSL Sugars Ltd., which is operating Aland Cooperative Sugar Factory at Bhusnur village in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district on lease, has decided to fire the boiler on November 3 and begin crushing sugarcane on November 5.

Ranga Prasad, vice-president of the company, told presspersons on Wednesday that growers would be paid Rs. 2,537 per tonne of sugarcane at the ex-gate fair remunerative price fixed by the Union government this year. The State government is yet to fix the minimum price.

Mr. Prasad said that the factory had set a target of crushing seven lakh tonnes sugarcane this year till the end of the season in March 2017.

“The factory has a capacity to crush 7,500 tonnes a day. We provided 250 grams of sugar for every tonne of sugarcane supplied by the growers at a subsidised rate of 50 per cent of the market price as incentive,” he said.

Except for the Rs. 6. crore dues which was ordered to be paid to growers by the State government in 2013-14, the factory did not owe any thing to growers for the sugarcane crushed in 2014-15 and 2015-16, he said.

During 2013-14, the State government had directed sugar factories in the State to pay Rs. 200 extra for every tonne of sugarcane supplied by growers. NSL had paid Rs. 100 extra per tonne to growers and challenged the order in the High Court and the case was still pending. Mr. Prasad said that the factory crushed 7.3 lakh tonnes of sugarcane during 2013-14 and 8.8 lakh tonnes during 2014-15. However, the quantity came down to 4 lakh tonnes during 2015-16 owing to drought in Kalaburagi and Bidar districts, which brought down production substantially. “However, during 2016-17, the factory is confident of getting at least 7 lakh tonnes of sugarcane from growers in Kalaburagi and Bidar districts owing to the favourable seasonal conditions.”