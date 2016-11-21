NK letters

In support of Modi

Sir, — I must congratulate G. Sampath for his nice write-up, ‘The morality of binaries’, on demonetisation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was a factual, unbiased take on the matter. As he says, Mr. Modi’s political opponents stand no chance against him unless they can script a powerful counter-narrative that resonates with the masses and isn’t about him. Of course there is no challenge to Mr. Modi’s leadership, because he is morally taller than all others. He is fully dedicated to the nation, unlike other leaders who have their own agendas. I hope India will give him another chance to serve the nation.

Basavaraj Modi,

Kalaburagi

Allow House to function

Sir, — Ever since the demonetisation move was announced, the common man has stood with the government and waited in long lines for exchanging old notes, withstanding severe inconvenience. Parliament is in session and we expect a healthy debate on the matter. But what is happening is abysmal. Disrupting proceedings when the government is ready for debate is not a wise strategy. There are many important issues that need immediate attention. I appeal to all parties to leave the demonetisation issue to the apex court and allow Parliament to transact business.

Mudgal Venkatesh,

Kalaburagi

