Mysuru to host Udyog Mela on Nov. 25

Several private companies will be participating in an Udyog Mela organised on the premises of Mysuru District Employment Exchange at N.R. Mohalla on November 25. On the spot appointment orders will be issued to successful candidates with qualifications, including SSLC pass and fail, PU, besides job oriented courses, ITI, diploma and degree in any stream. For details, contact C. Vishwanath, Assistant Director, District Employment Exchange office, or call 0821-2489972. — Special Correspondent

