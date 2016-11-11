Mysuru engagements

Mysuru
Department of Studies in Library and Information Science: Inauguration of Mysore University Library and Information Sciences Student Association-2016, DLIS premises, Manasagangotri, 4 p.m
Sri Jayachamaraja Urs PU women College: 61st Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations, college premises, Nazarabad, 11 a.m.
Mysore city Brahmana Sangha: Inauguration of publicity campaign on national Brahmin conference, Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, noon.
Parampare: Thingala Santhe, handloom expo, Near Syndicate Bank, Saraswathipuram, 10.30 a.m.
Dhvanyaloka: Staging of the play ‘Swarajyadata’, Dhvanyaloka premises, Bogadi Road, 7 p.m.
Sri Raghavendraswamy Seva Samiti: Discourse on Bhagavad Gita by Badarayanachar, mutt premises, Jayalakshmipuram, 5 p.m.
Shiv Shakti Shivalaya Religious Trust: Srimad Bhagavath Katha by Pandit Vishal, Myosre Sindh Durbar, 5 p.m.
Sri Ramakrishna Ashram: Swami Jnanyogananda speaks on Kathopanishad, ashram premises, Yadavagiri, 6 p.m.
