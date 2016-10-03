Karnataka

Mysuru briefly



‘Fast unto death’ threat



Members of the Siddarthanagar and KC Layout Taxpayers’ Association have decided to go on a ‘fast unto death’ agitation from November 1 if the State government fails to regularise their property records and resume transfer of khata. The association said it has submitted several memoranda to the government through the district administration,

but to no effect. Setting October 31 as the deadline, the association said the government would be responsible if any untoward incident takes place during the agitation.

— Staff Correspondent

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY