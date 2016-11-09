Mysuru ZP revises MNREGA action plan to increase person-days, prevent migration

In the wake of severe drought in the district, the Zilla Panchayat has revised its action plan of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme to provide jobs to more number of people and employment for more number of days.

The ZP, in its modified action plan, has sought Rs. 45 crore with which it plans to generate over 11, 47,000 additional person-days.

Prabhuswamy, Deputy Secretary (in-charge) and also the Chief Planning Officer, Mysuru ZP, told The Hindu that the demand to work under the scheme has increased owing to drought and poor rains.

Labourers, including agriculture workers, have been deprived of jobs owing to drought and they have been coming forward to work under MNREGA. Hence, the ZP has revised the action plan so as to generate more person-days and prevent migration.

The ZP has also increased the workdays from 100 to 150 and there is a provision to increase the workdays at places affected by drought, Mr. Prabhuswamy said.

The chief aim of enhancing workdays and revision of MNREGA action plan is to enhance the livelihood security of rural households for creating durable assets and discourage migration. Most of the works that are going to be taken up in the coming months will be on water conservation, water harvesting, drought proofing, land development, flood control and rural connectivity among others, he said.

Giving taluk-wise break up figures, Mr. Prabhuswamy said that an additional amount of Rs.1,392.97 lakh has been demanded for H.D. Kote to generate 3.52 lakh more person-days, 886.43 lakhs for Hunsur for 2.24 lakh person-days, 126.63 lakh for K.R. Nagar for 0.32 person-days, 130.59 lakh for Mysuru to generate 0.33 person-days, 747.93 lakh for Nanjangud for 1.89 lakh person-days, 407.6 lakhs for Piriyapatna to generate 1.03 person-days, and 846.86 lakh for T. Narsipur to generate over 2.14 person-days.

There are over 2,03,401 persons having job cards under the scheme and many more, particularly in H.D. Kote, Piriyapatna and other places where tribal people are more, are coming forward to work under the scheme. He said that the officials have been instructed to obtain the necessary documents from them and give them job cards at the earliest.