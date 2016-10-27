Mysuru Warriors donates for a cause

Mysuru Warriors, the KPL team owned by NR Group of Mysuru, on Wednesday handed over cheques of Rs. 1 lakh each to all its three cause partners as part of its commitment towards the social cause.

Mysuru Warriors had announced to contribute towards the social empowerment of Deutsche Cleft Kinderhilfe, Kalisu Foundation and Usha Kiran Eye Hospital that they are working with.

The team contributed Rs. 1,000 for every 4s and 6s they scored and every wicket taken.

A total of Rs. 2,05,000 was collected, according to a release here.

Cycle Pure Agarbathies, owned by NR Group, decided to contribute an additional Rs. 95,000.

R. Guru, Chairman, NR Group, handed over the cheques to all three cause partners during an event here on Wednesday. Balachandar, convener, KSCA, Mysuru zone, Mysuru, was present.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Guru said: “Out of all the things that can take our society forward, health and education are undoubtedly the most important. We are glad to be a catalyst in bringing about a change in the lives of the children.”

Usha Kiran Eye Hospital will be using the amount to treat birth disabilities in children. Deutsche Cleft Kinderhilfe will be using the amount for corrective surgery of children with cleftlip and palate, and Kalisu Foundation, which builds library infrastructure, will invest the amount in building a science library in the region, the release said.

The team earned

over Rs. 2 lakh

with its players hitting 4s and 6s

in KPL 2016