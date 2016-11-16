Mysuru SHGs reap benefits of prompt loan repayment

A mammoth interest subvention of Rs. 17.37 crore availed by self-help groups (SHGs) for 2015-16 in Mysuru speaks volumes about their effective functioning in the district.

The interest subvention facility is extended to SHGs that promptly repay bank loans, and over 55,634 women members of different groups in the district have secured interest subvention for repaying loans punctually.

The registered SHGs in Mysuru had availed loans of Rs. 3 lakh each at the rate of 7 per cent. A few SHGs had also availed loans above Rs. 3 lakh. The SHGs later distributed the loan amount among its members based on their need. The members of all groups, who availed loans, had promptly repaid in definite instalments and reaped the benefit of interest subvention.

Rani, project director, zilla panchayat, told The Hindu on Tuesday that the Union government introduced the interest subvention scheme on credit to women SHGs some time ago for all public sector banks, regional rural banks, and rural co-operative banks. All women SHGs will be eligible for interest subvention on credit of up to Rs. 3 lakh at 7 per cent per annum. This subvention will be available to all banks on the condition that they make SHG credit available at 7 per cent per annum in certain selected districts, including Mysuru. Further, the SHGs are provided with an additional 3 per cent subvention on prompt repayment of loans, Ms. Rani said. All prompt payee SHG accounts as on the end of the reporting quarter will be eligible for the additional interest subvention of three per cent. The banks should credit the amount of three per cent interest subvention to the eligible SHG loan accounts and thereafter seek the reimbursement, she said adding that the scheme is limited to women self-help groups in rural areas only and the funding for the scheme will be met out of Central allocation under NRLM.

All the SHG members had utilised the loan amount for income generating activity and with the help of their small-scale units, they were able to repay the loan amount with interest. Lending of loans is not only helping the rural women to involve in one or the other income generating activity, but is also prompting them to save a portion of their income so as to pay the loan amount, Ms. Rani said.

