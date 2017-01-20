My detractors seem interested in worsening, not solving problem: Yeddyurappa

A day after they boycotted a reconciliatory meeting called by him, BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa on Friday said his detractors appeared to be “interested in worsening the problem rather than solving it”.

Speaking to reporters at Kalaburagi, he said: “We invited them for a meeting so that they can air their grievances. They didn’t turn up. Naturally, everybody doubts their sincerity in resolving the problem. Yet, we will talk to them again and try to resolve the differences.”

Dissatisfaction over style

A group of disgruntled leaders, who had written to Mr. Yeddyurappa expressing dissatisfaction over his “autocratic” style of functioning, did not turn up for the meeting on Thursday. The day also saw office-bearers of the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade, mentored by BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa, warning of launching a campaign if the party continued to suspend cadre who participate in activities of the brigade.

Attempting to downplay the rebellion, Mr. Yeddyurappa said: “BJP national president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have entrusted me with the responsibility of bringing the party to power in the State. We are working towards accomplish the task... I don’t want to discuss anything more about dissidents and their activities.”

To a question, Mr. Yeddyurappa said the State executive meeting scheduled to begin on Saturday in Kalaburagi would not give importance to the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade’s activities and the BJP leaders’ involvement in it. “Party national leaders are closely observing the developments. They will take suitable action at the right time... They [dissidents] might be discussing party issues in public and before the media. We, however, restrain from it. These are the party’s internal issues and we will discuss them at a proper platform,” he said.