Karnataka

Mutt land for Ashraya houses opposed

Taking exception to the move to construct Ashraya houses on the land belonging to Murugha Mutt here, Gururaj Hunasimarad, member of the Akhila Bharath Veerashaiva Mahasabha, who is also a Janata Dal (Secular) leader, has urged the district administration to drop the proposal.

Addressing presspersons here on Saturday, he said that district-in-charge Minister Vinay Kulkarni, who is also the president of the mutt committee, and Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli had recently inspected the land.

“After inspecting the 40-acre land located on the Saundatti Road, they mooted a plan to acquire it for the construction of Ashraya houses,” he said.

Mr. Hunasimarad said that the land was donated by the devotees of the mutt and utilising or acquiring it for some other purpose was wrong.

He said that there was possibility of the government acquiring the land at a throw-away price and the mutt would lose it.

Mr. Hunasimrad said that there were localities inside and on the outskirts of the city where government land was available and they should be utilised if the government was concerned about the poor.

The mahasabha and mutt devotees would be forced to start an agitation if the administration went ahead with the proposal, he added.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 1:22:54 AM

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

