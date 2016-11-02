Multistorey residential complexes for slum-dwellers in Mandya: Minister

Minister for Housing M. Krishnappa has said that the Karnataka Housing Board has decided to build residential layouts on 370 acres of land and housing projects at a cost of Rs. 400 crore in Mandya district. Mr. Krishnappa, who is also the district in-charge Minister, was speaking after unfurling the national and Karnataka flags at Sir M. Visvesvaraya District Stadium to mark Karnataka Rajyotsava here on Tuesday.

The Karnataka Housing Board will also construct multistorey residential complexes for slum-dwellers to provide housing to at least 1,335 families in the town apart from spending Rs. 8 crore to improve the infrastructure facilities at slums across the district. A total of 11,305 persons have been selected for housing schemes in the district, he said. “The State government has given importance to all-round development of education, housing, agriculture, horticulture, irrigation, rural development and other sectors for poverty alleviation in the district,” he said. He also mentioned Anna Bhagya, Ksheera Bhagya, Krishi Bhagya, Vidya Siri and a few other welfare schemes being implemented by the State government and urged the public to make use of them.

The function concluded with cultural programmes presented by artistes and schoolchildren. However, there were only around 400 spectators, mainly family members of students and awardees, to witness the events. Later, at another function held in the evening, as many as 54 persons belonging to various fields were presented the district level Rajyotsava Award.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Rajyotsava was celebrated with pomp and fanfare at Ramanagaram. Minister for Agriculture and Ramanagaram district in-charge C. Krishna Byregowda inaugurated the programmes at the District Ground at Ramanagaram town.

He said that the State government was committed to uplift the poor and downtrodden and hence is implementing a series of development programmes. “People should protect the rich cultural heritage of Kannada and Karnataka,” he said. Elected representatives and other officials were present.