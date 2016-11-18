More ATMs start dispensing Rs. 2,000 notes

Even as banks in Mysuru started applying indelible ink on those coming for cash exchanges to prevent multiple transactions, more ATMs had been recalibrated and started dispensing the Rs. 2,000 note on Thursday.

About 180-200 ATMs across Mysuru district had been recalibrated, making way for dispensing the high-value note which was hitherto being dispensed only at banks.

Bank officials here claimed that all 726 ATMs across the district are expected to be recalibrated by next week and expressed hope that the measure would ease rush at banks which had been working since November 10 without a break.

Mysuru District Lead Bank Manager K.N. Shivalingaiah told The Hindu that the rush at the banks appears to have eased a little and almost all banks in the city had been applying ink on those coming for cash exchanges.

However, long queues outside functional ATMs had remained unchanged since the percentage of working cash dispensing machines had been few.

The counter cash exchange will be reduced from Rs. 4,500 to Rs. 2,000 from Friday as per the instructions from the Centre.

Most working people, who are unable to visit banks for withdrawing cash, are lining up before functional ATMs to draw cash. In some cases, cash was loaded late in the evening depending on the availability of currencies from the currency chests and banks.

Nonetheless, people, unmindful of late hours, throng ATMs to draw the cash. Many preferred to visit ATMs in the evenings.

There are not many takers for the Rs. 2,000 notes dispensed at ATMs. On knowing that the machine was dispensing only the high-value note, the visitors leave the premises in search of those dispensing Rs. 100 notes.

The prime reason was non-availability of suitable change for the high-value note. A salesman ran towards the SBM ATM on Jayalakshmi Vilas Road here on Thursday on seeing the authorities coming to load the cash. But, he immediately retreated after the security guards told him only Rs. 2,000 notes were available.