Model libraries to come up in schools where award-winning teachers serve

The State government has decided to reward award winning teachers by building model libraries in their schools.

The department of libraries will set up the libraries in 20 primary schools and 10 high schools across the State, in which state-level award winning teachers serve.

They include five primary schools and two high schools in each of the revenue divisions of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi and Kalaburgi.

As per plans, the district library will set up a book bank in the school. The school management and development committee will hand over a room in the school premises for the library. Wherever necessary, the Gram panchayat library will be shifted to the school.

“This is expected to enrich the teaching–learning process by adding to the experience of students,” says Satish Kumar Hosmani, Director of Libraries in the State. “We have empowered district libraries to supply books to the school. The library will be tailor-made for school children. Books will be carefully picked to aid the all-round development of children. Books in the library will not only help students in their academic achievement, but also contribute to their personality development. Subjects will include social justice, gender equality, biographies of successful leaders and scientists and history of the world and India, including the freedom struggle,” the director said.

In Bidar district, the government primary school in Changlera village where Balwant Reddy works and the government high school in Valakhindi village where Raju Singh Rajput, teaches, will get model libraries. We have started the process of selecting books and preparing the room for setting up the library, said Ajay Kumar, the district librarian.

This is a welcome move as students will be immensely helped by this, said Mr. Rajput. Textbooks are made with a specific purpose and students need to develop the habit of reading. They need to realise that there are many things that are useful which may not be found in their school books. Also, students should be exposed to reading books that instil moral values in them, he said. He felt that the department of libraries should consult them before sending books to their school. Students should read, for example, books of all Jnanpith award winners in Kannada. They should also be introduced to Hindi literature, the Hindi teacher said.