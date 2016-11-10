Mixed response to bandh call

The bandh call by the BJP taluk unit in Periyapatna on Wednesday, in protest against the death of BJP and RSS worker J. Ravi, evoked a mixed response.
Petrol pumps, schools and colleges and government offices were open.
KSRTC buses operated as usual while many business establishments remained closed.
A procession was taken out in the town in which Pratap Simha, MP, took part.
Since prohibitory orders had been clamped in the town in view of the bandh, the BJP activists cut short their procession and headed to the tahsildar’s office in vehicles to submit memorandum seeking arrest of those behind the death of the leader.
