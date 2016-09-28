Karnataka

Ministers invite the Wadiyars

The State government on Tuesday formally invited Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, wife of the late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, and Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, to the Dasara festivities.

District in-charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa and Cooperation Minister H.S. Mahadeva Prasad visited the Mysuru palace and invited the royal family to the Nada Habba. The Ministers were accompanied by Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa and Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep.

Mr. Mahadevappa said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Governor Vajubhai Vala would be invited to the festivities on Wednesday.

