Minister to hold jana samparka sabhe at hoblis

Basavaraj Rayaraddi, Minister for Higher Education and district in-charge, has said that he will hold a jana samparka sabhe at the hobli level to respond to problems and grievances of people, especially when the district was reeling under severe drought.

Speaking at a taluk-level jana samparka sabhe at Gangavati on Tuesday, Mr. Rayaraddi said that the purpose was to ensure positive response to the people at the grassroot level itself.

“In view of the severe drought in the district, he will tour the district besides holding jana samparka sabhe considering it as a duty of an elected representative to go to the people and resolve their problems,” he said.

Several petitions seeking Record of Right, land grant, action against illegal sand extraction, pension, among other grievances, were submitted at the meeting and Mr. Rayaraddi directed the officials concerned to respond positively to them at the earliest. The Minister also said that in view of drought offering garlands and felicitations at government functions should be avoided.

Shivaraj Tangadagi, former Minister, underlined the need for the officials to gear up to tackle a likely drinking water and power crisis in the summer.