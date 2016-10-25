Minister inaugurates Upper Bhadra canal work

Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Minor Irrigation T.B. Jayachandra has said that a total of 29.9 tmcft of water is being utilised under the Upper Bhadra Project and that a total of Rs. 12,343 crore has been spent on the same.

Speaking after inaugurating a canal work of Upper Bhadra Project at Janakal in Hosadurga taluk of the district here on Monday, he stated that the Union government has already decided to declare the project a national project and the official announcement is pending. Once the announcement is made, the project will not face any hurdles.

“The Upper Bhadra Project would benefit Chitradurga and Tumakuru districts. Canal work across 3.28 km has been inaugurated today at a cost of Rs. 27 crores. The canal will supply water to Hiriyur taluk of the district. The work will be completed in the next one year,” Mr. Jayachandra said.

Funds released

The State government has intensified the work on all water projects by releasing the funds required for the same. The government has already spent a total of Rs. 1,600 crores in the last three years on the Upper Bhadra Project, he added.

Minister for Social Welfare and District in-charge H. Anjaneya said all the taluks in the district have been included in the Upper Bhadra Project. A total of 24 tanks across the district will get water from the project.

Precautionary measures

Since the district is reeling under drought since the past four years, the officers concerned have been instructed to take all precautionary measures to ensure that people and farmers are not put to inconvenience.

MLA B.G. Govindappa presided over the event. Zilla Panchayat president Soubhagya Basavarajan was present.