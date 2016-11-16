Minister hails media’s role in strengthening democracy

Minister of State for Medical Education and Kalaburagi in-charge Sharan Prakash Patil said here on Wednesday that the media had a greater role to play in strengthening democracy by creating an informed citizenry. He was delivering the inaugural address at National Press Day and golden jubilee celebrations of Press Council of India at the conference hall in the district administrative complex. The event was organised jointly by Karnataka Media Academy, Department of Information and Public Relations and Karnataka Union Of Working Journalists.

“The success of any democracy depends on the level of awareness of its citizens. The modern-age media in all forms – print, electronic and social – have an undeniable role in inculcating awareness and creating an informed citizenry,” he said.

While hailing the positive contributions of media, the Minister also pointed out its negative role in the society. He specifically raised fingers at what he called sensational journalism by way of spreading false information or half-truths. He urged journalists not to canalise their entire energy on negative aspects of governance alone as doing so might tend to undermine hundreds of positive aspects and hard work of people in governance and demoralise them.

“People working in all the pillars of democracy - legislature, executive, judiciary and media - have come from the same society and inherited both its positive and negative aspects. We cannot turn our backs on democracy as it is the time-tested political order with no better alternatives at present. The only way is to strengthen it by identifying and doing away with shortcomings on a regular basis,” he said.

Making an oblique reference to the one-day ban on a national television channel imposed by the Union government, Mr. Patil reiterated his government’s commitment to freedom of speech and free press. “We are always proponents of freedom of press. We are committed to safeguard the interests of journalists,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh pointed out the role of media in strengthening democracy in India since Independence. Viewing media not just as information promulgator, but as opinion builder, he urged media representatives to direct themselves towards constructive journalism. “We in the Executive always welcome constructive criticism from the media. Your positive comments or recognition of our work does boost our morale and motivate us to work with fervour. Your constructive criticism helps us introspect,” he said.