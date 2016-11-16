Minister: Six lakh houses for beneficiaries by next year

Minister for Housing M. Krishnappa on Tuesday said the government has resolved to buy private lands in places where government land was not available for housing projects.

Up to Rs. 25 lakh will be spent on developing the land constructing houses to ensure that nobody remained homeless, he told reporters here. After chairing a meeting of officials from his department and municipalities and others from the Mysuru division, Mr. Krishnappa admitted that the availability of government land had remained a challenge in towns and cities for housing projects. “In such places, we are thinking of building houses vertically,” he added.

A target has been set to build 45,000 houses for those living in slums spending about Rs. 2,500 crore, the Minister said, adding that the Karnataka Housing Board has set a target of building 24,000 houses. He said the government has resolved to give its land for free for the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Scheme. The ceiling for purchasing lands in rural areas for building homes has been increased from Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 9 lakh.

“We are also ready to purchase lands even paying a sum of Rs. 75 lakh an acre as in the case of Bengaluru and nearby places,” he said. Under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Scheme, the government has set a target to build 9.75 lakh houses. Already, four lakh houses has been built and remaining will be built by next year spending over Rs 2,000 crore.

By 2016-17, at least six lakh houses will be allotted to the beneficiaries and the officials have been asked to ensure proper selection of beneficiaries under the scheme, the Minister said.

“The selection process has to be fair and transparent,” he said.

G.T. Deve Gowda, MLA, Deputy Commissioners and CEOs of ZPs from the districts under Mysuru division and officials from the town and city municipalities attended the meeting.

The Minister has also told them to meet the deadlines set by him on the selection of beneficiaries besides ensuring 75 per cent progress by next meeting.