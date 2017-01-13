Milk procurement price increased

In the wake of an increase in the price of fodder because of drought, the Shivamogga Milk Union Limited(SHIMUL), a unit of Karnataka Milk Federation, has announced the enhancement of the price at which the milk is procured by Rs 1.50 per litre.

The new price will come into effect from Thursday. With this, the price at which the SHIMUL procures milk from the farmers has been enhanced from Rs 23.65 to Rs 25.15 per litre. In addition to this, the milk producer will also get Rs. 5 paid by the State government as an incentive for a litre of milk. In all, the milk producers will get an amount of Rs. 30.15 for selling a litre of milk for SHIMUL.

Paddy straw is the main source of fodder for farmers in the region. The Department of Agriculture had set a target of cultivating paddy on 1.08 lakh hectares of land in the district in the kharif season of 2016. However, owing to the sluggish monsoon, paddy was cultivated only on 1.01 lakh hectares. The paddy cultivated under the rain-fed method in Shikaripur and Sorab taluks was damaged owing to the moisture stress caused by drought.

Owing to scarcity of rain, paddy was not cultivated as a summer crop in the command areas of Bhadra and Tunga reservoirs . This has resulted in the scarcity of fodder. A similar situation prevails in Davangere and Chitradurga districts also that fall under the jurisdiction of SHIMUL.

According to sources, the price of a tonne of fodder that was at Rs. 5,800 last year has increased to Rs. 9,000 now. Jagadeeshappa Banakar, chairman, SHIMUL, said as the cost incurred by milk producers towards fodder has increased, the meeting of the managing committee of the Union held recently decided to enhance the price of procurement of milk.

The SHIMUL procures 4.34 lakh litre of milk daily through its 1,080 milk producers’ cooperative societies in Shivamogga, Chitradurga and Davangere districts. Around 65,000 milk producers, who are members of these milk producers’ cooperative societies, will be benefited from the decision to enhance the price of milk procurement. Mr. Jagadeeshappa also added that the price at which SHIMUL sells milk and milk produce to its customers will remain unaltered.