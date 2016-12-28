Meti case: Constable, three others seek anticipatory bail

Four persons, including District Armed Reserve constable Subhash Mugalkhod, who have been accused of threatening the woman in the video clip involving former Minister H.Y. Meti, on Wednesday moved the Bagalkot district court seeking anticipatory bail.
Hearing on Jan. 4
The court directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the case, to file objections and posted the hearing to January 4.
The woman, whose video clip with Mr. Meti resulted in him being forced to quit recently, has filed a complaint with the Bagalkot police alleging threat to life from Mugalkhod and others.
Meanwhile, sources said the CID officials inquired some persons in connection with the case.
