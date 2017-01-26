Members of tribal community flay ‘delay’ in arresting accused

The members of a tribal community from a village near Lakkavalli in Tarikere taluk are angry with the police for failing to arrest those accused of attempting to rape a tribal woman and damaging her house in an attempt to threaten her against filing a complaint. It has been 23 days since the complaint was filed, they said, adding that the police have not yet arrested the accused.

In her complaint to Lakkavalli police filed on January 2, the tribal woman alleged that one Krishnamurthy barged into her house at around 4.15 a.m. on January 1 when her husband was away, and attempted to rape her.

He fled the scene after the woman screamed for help. The next day she brought the incident to her husband’s notice, who spoke to Krishnamurthy’s father Raje Gowda, about the incident.

However, the husband and wife were threatened of dire consequences if they approached the police. In the wee hours of January 2, Krishamurthy and Raje Gowda allegedly set on fire the couple’s house and also burnt their motorbike.

The woman filed a complaint with Lakkavalli police against Krishnamurthy and Raje Gowda.

A case was registered under various sections of the IPC , besides the provisions of the SC/ST Atrocities Act.

The members of the tribal community have submitted memorandums to senior police officers and Home Minister G. Parameshwara demanding the arrest of the accused. However, there have been no arrests, they alleged.

K. Annamalai, Superintendent of Police, told The Hindu, “It is true our officers, despite serious efforts, have not been able to arrest the accused. However, they have been given a deadline till Thursday to arrest them. If they fail to meet the deadline, disciplinary action will follow.”