Karnataka

Members of tribal community flay ‘delay’ in arresting accused

The members of a tribal community from a village near Lakkavalli in Tarikere taluk are angry with the police for failing to arrest those accused of attempting to rape a tribal woman and damaging her house in an attempt to threaten her against filing a complaint. It has been 23 days since the complaint was filed, they said, adding that the police have not yet arrested the accused.

In her complaint to Lakkavalli police filed on January 2, the tribal woman alleged that one Krishnamurthy barged into her house at around 4.15 a.m. on January 1 when her husband was away, and attempted to rape her.

He fled the scene after the woman screamed for help. The next day she brought the incident to her husband’s notice, who spoke to Krishnamurthy’s father Raje Gowda, about the incident.

However, the husband and wife were threatened of dire consequences if they approached the police. In the wee hours of January 2, Krishamurthy and Raje Gowda allegedly set on fire the couple’s house and also burnt their motorbike.

The woman filed a complaint with Lakkavalli police against Krishnamurthy and Raje Gowda.

A case was registered under various sections of the IPC , besides the provisions of the SC/ST Atrocities Act.

The members of the tribal community have submitted memorandums to senior police officers and Home Minister G. Parameshwara demanding the arrest of the accused. However, there have been no arrests, they alleged.

K. Annamalai, Superintendent of Police, told The Hindu, “It is true our officers, despite serious efforts, have not been able to arrest the accused. However, they have been given a deadline till Thursday to arrest them. If they fail to meet the deadline, disciplinary action will follow.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 28, 2020 7:30:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Members-of-tribal-community-flay-%E2%80%98delay%E2%80%99-in-arresting-accused/article17094532.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY