Marathons see good response ahead of Hampi Utsav

Sandeep and Meghana, both from Puttur in Dakshina Kannada, bagged the first prize in the 21-km marathon for boys and girls, held as part of Hampi Utsav, on Friday. Sagar and Yasmin, from Gadag and Ballari respectively, bagged the first prize in the 10-km marathon.

Deputy Commissioner Ramprasath Manohar flagged off the events. The response to the marathon was very good, with a large number of people, mostly youngsters, assembling near Virupaksha temple before 6 a.m. to participate.

Sandeep covered 21 km in one hour and 12 minutes, while Ramappa of Koppal and Umesh Naik of Kallahalli village, Hosapete taluk, finished second and third, respectively.

Jyoti of Ballari and Urmila of Hosapete bagged the second and third prize in the 21-km event for girls. Cash prizes of Rs. 15,000, Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 5,000 were distributed to the winners in both sections.

In the 10-km marathon, Sagar Borkar of Gadag emerged the winner, while Vikas and Aman Singh of Toranagal village in Sandur taluk came second and third.

In the girls section, Yasmin and Shivarudramma of Ballari and Suma of Hosapete finished on the podium. Cash prizes of Rs. 10,000, Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 3,000 were distributed to the winners.

