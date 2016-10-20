Many private buses and cabs unfit to ply: Officials

On Tuesday, a team of transport officials flagged down a private van that was carrying Rs. 6 lakh to an ATM on behalf of a private bank. The vehicle was not only old and unfit to ply, but the driver did not have valid documents. This is not an isolated case, police say.

“Among the 500 private buses and cabs in the city, a majority are not fit to ply and pose a threat to commuters,” said Narendra Holkar, Joint Commissioner of Transport.

During a special drive recently, the team found that the majority of the vehicles that were flagged down were over 15 years old and did not have fitness certificates. “As a result, these vehicles cannot be insured,” said a transport official. “In the event of an accident, the driver will not be covered by insurance.”

Another worrying trend is that old buses and vans are often being used to ferry children to and from school.

This, despite the fact that the Transport Department has issued clear guidelines for school vehicles.

“We have formed special teams across the city to keep a tab on cabs and other vehicles. We will continue to crack down on them until they are off our roads,” Mr. Holkar said.

Reporting by Imran Gowhar