Manipal University signs MoU with Australian varsity

Manipal University and University of Wollongong (UOW), Australia, signed a general memorandum of understanding (MoU) for student and faculty exchange and for working in areas ranging from engineering, humanities, sciences, medicine, and business, aside from other disciplines.

H. Vinod Bhat, Vice-Chancellor, Manipal University, and Paul Wellings, Vice-Chancellor and principal, UOW, signed the MoU here on Friday.

“Manipal University is the most well-known university in the country for going international. We have campuses in different parts of the world. We have teaching faculty and students going to different universities of the world, we have faculty from overseas coming and teaching our students, and we have joint degree programmes and even research programmes with universities abroad,” Prof. Bhat said.

Prof. Wellings said, “It will be a long-term commitment in India and with Adam Gilchrist as our ambassador we like to do a whole range of things with universities in India. We have each year about a thousand Indian students joining us at Dubai or Wollongong and today we’d like to strengthen our relations with Manipal and this part of the world. We share common values, we share common goals.”

He also spoke about some of the courses in UOW. “We are looking forward to working together and make for meaningful action,” he said.

Mr. Gilchrist, former Australian cricketer, hoped that it would benefit both the universities.

To a question, he said, “I feel that the Australian education sector has a lot to offer in a collaborative spirit.”

He also said that UOW offers a sports scholarship which provides an opportunity for a young student to study on their campus in Wollongong and pursue cricketing desires. It is a scholarship given by the Bradman foundation.

After the MoU was signed, Mr. Gilchrist interacted with the students of Manipal University at the Marena Indoor Sports Complex here. Ramjee K., director, international collaborations, was present.