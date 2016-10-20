Manipal Institute of Technology gets ambulance service

The Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Manipal University, acquired a dedicated ambulance on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued here, G.K. Prabhu, director of MIT, announced the start of the much-needed facility on campus in the presence of students, faculty and other officials. “There were a lot of requests from the students, staff and even the families on campus to have one ambulance exclusively for MIT...there are about 10,000 people staying here,” he said.

“I pursued it with the university authorities and they agreed. Of course, we are close to Kasturba Hospital, but it is always nice to have one ambulance close at hand, especially during emergencies,” Dr. Prabhu said.

The ambulance will be stationed at Kamath Circle and will be easily accessible. A driver will be available 24x7.

C.M.S. Kalakoti, chief warden, has printed pamphlets with the four contact numbers of the ambulance. The pamphlets will be posted in hostels and on notice boards elsewhere.