Karnataka

Manipal Institute of Technology gets ambulance service

The Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Manipal University, acquired a dedicated ambulance on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued here, G.K. Prabhu, director of MIT, announced the start of the much-needed facility on campus in the presence of students, faculty and other officials. “There were a lot of requests from the students, staff and even the families on campus to have one ambulance exclusively for MIT...there are about 10,000 people staying here,” he said.

“I pursued it with the university authorities and they agreed. Of course, we are close to Kasturba Hospital, but it is always nice to have one ambulance close at hand, especially during emergencies,” Dr. Prabhu said.

The ambulance will be stationed at Kamath Circle and will be easily accessible. A driver will be available 24x7.

C.M.S. Kalakoti, chief warden, has printed pamphlets with the four contact numbers of the ambulance. The pamphlets will be posted in hostels and on notice boards elsewhere.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 19, 2020 9:35:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Manipal-Institute-of-Technology-gets-ambulance-service/article16076141.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY