Management studies shape character, says expert

“Management studies do not just make young people job ready. It shapes their character to make them strong willed individuals who can face real life challenges,” S. Zarar, an expert on management education, said here recently.

Prof. Zarar, director of Hyderabad based ICBM- School of Business Excellence, said that the innovative curriculum and rigorous training given to students in business schools made them street smart and enabled them to perform under pressure. He was speaking at a seminar on careers in management at GND Engineering College. He urged young engineers to take up management for their postgraduation.

“Management is one of the fields of study that offers huge potential for employment. It is also one of the few fields of employment that can never be taken over by artificial intelligence machines or robots. That is because a manager needs to take decisions based on past experience, creativity and logical thinking.”

Prof. Zarar said that new areas like project management were drawing professionals from across the engineering and related streams. “Project management professionals are in great demand around the world, he said. Details can be had from the websites www.pmi.org or icbm.ac.in,” he said.

The director urged students to follow their passion and select a course or a vocation based on their interest. “In Indian society, our decisions are taken till we complete graduation. But after certain age, you have to learn to make your point felt, without disrespecting them,” he said.

Prof. Zarar asked students to develop self-confidence by remaining abreast of current affairs, learning communication skills, brushing up English writing and speaking skills and developing a killer instinct. He gave examples of successful corporate leaders, sportspersons, film actors and leaders who had inculcated such values and succeeded in life.

Rajshekar Gaitond, training and placement officer, J. Shankar of SN communications, and others were present.