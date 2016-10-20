Karnataka

Man shot at

In a supposed act of revenge, a man was shot at by a group at Kandli village in Kalaghatagi taluk of Dharwad district on Wednesday. The incident took place when Manjunath Chanabasappa Hosamani (29) was returning from his field carrying a haystack when he was shot in the back and right leg. He was rushed to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi, where he has been treated. Manjunath’s brother Huligeppa has filed a complaint with the Kalaghatagi police saying that it was an act of revenge over the gram panchayat polls. He has named four villagers in his complaint.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 20, 2020 11:00:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Man-shot-at/article16076255.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY