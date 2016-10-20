Man shot at

In a supposed act of revenge, a man was shot at by a group at Kandli village in Kalaghatagi taluk of Dharwad district on Wednesday. The incident took place when Manjunath Chanabasappa Hosamani (29) was returning from his field carrying a haystack when he was shot in the back and right leg. He was rushed to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi, where he has been treated. Manjunath’s brother Huligeppa has filed a complaint with the Kalaghatagi police saying that it was an act of revenge over the gram panchayat polls. He has named four villagers in his complaint.