In a supposed act of revenge, a man was shot at by a group at Kandli village in Kalaghatagi taluk of Dharwad district on Wednesday. The incident took place when Manjunath Chanabasappa Hosamani (29) was returning from his field carrying a haystack when he was shot in the back and right leg. He was rushed to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi, where he has been treated. Manjunath’s brother Huligeppa has filed a complaint with the Kalaghatagi police saying that it was an act of revenge over the gram panchayat polls. He has named four villagers in his complaint.
Man shot at
Printable version | Feb 20, 2020
