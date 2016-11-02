Man kills brother over property

A man killed his 40-year-old elder brother over a property dispute at Perdoor village coming under the Hiriyadka police station limits on October 31.

According to the police, Manjunath Mogera (40) and his younger brother Sadhu used to stay in the same house with their mother.

But Sadhu was unemployed for quiet some time and used to demand his share of family property.

On Monday afternoon, he picked a fight with Manjunath and later beat him with a wooden log.

He was then rushed to the District Government Hospital here, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The police later arrested Sadhu.