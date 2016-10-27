Man killed in collision between two cars

A man was killed in a collision between two cars at Nallur village coming under the Karkala Rural Police Station limits in Udupi district on Wednesday.

According to the police, Krishnaraj was driving his car from Dharmasthala to Karkala when it collided against another car, which was moving in the opposite direction from Bajagoli to Dharmasthala, at Nallur.

Madhava Prabhu (44), an occupant of the other car, was severely injured in the accident.

He was rushed to Pratibha Nursing Home in Karkala, where he was given first aid and then moved to Kasturba Hospital in Mangaluru, where doctors pronounced him brought dead. A case has been registered. Investigation is on, the police said.