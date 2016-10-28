Man gets life in jail for rape, murder of minor

A year after the rape and murder of a minor girl at Siatalab area in Raichur, the culprit has been sentenced to life imprisonment and slapped with a fine of Rs. 25,000.

After hearing the State and the accused, the First District and Sessions Judge, M. Mahadevayya, found Rajendra Singh (33) guilty and pronounced the quantum of punishment and fine on Thursday. He also directed the State to pay a compensation of Rs. 1 lakh to the relatives of the victim. The incident was reported at Sadar Bazar police station limits on October 10, 2014.