Man dies of cardiac arrest near bank

A 96-year-old man, who reportedly went to exchange currency at a bank, collapsed and later died of a cardiac arrest at Ajekar village near Karkala in Udupi district on Saturday.
However, there are different versions about his death.
According to the information provided by an officer of the Revenue Department, Gopa Shetty (96), an agriculturist, had gone to a branch of Corporation Bank at Ajekar village. He queued up around 8.45 a.m. and collapsed around 9 a.m.
Collapse
However, according to another version, Shetty was walking in front of the bank branch, when he collapsed.
He was immediately rushed in an autorickshaw to the house of a physician, Chandrika Kini, who referred him to a private hospital in Karkala.
He was rushed in an ambulance to the Pratibha Nursing Home at Karkala, where he was declared dead.
Harish Karkera, manager of the branch, said that the incident had taken place before the branch had opened. The branch opened at 10 a.m.
He had reached the branch at around 9.25 a.m. and there was a small queue at that time. “We were not there when the incident took place. But Gopa Shetty was a customer of our bank,” he said.
Gopa is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter.
