Man convicted of abetting suicide

A Hassan court, here on Friday, convicted a person, accused of abetting the suicide of his wife, and sentenced him to five years rigorous imprisonment.

Manjunath, the accused, was charged with torturing his wife Renuka, whom he had married 12 years ago. Renuka attempted suicide by setting herself ablaze on November 23, 2012. She died in a hospital in Bengaluru five days later.

On the day of her suicide attempt, she had filed a complaint with Pension Mohalla Police in Hassan, alleging her husband was torturing her. Angry about her complaint, Manjunath had assaulted her that evening, pushing her to suicide.

The Pension Mohalla Police had filed a charge-sheet accusing him of abettment to suicide. The judge, on Friday, convicted him of abettment to suicide and sentenced him to one-year rigorous imprisonment under Section 306 and Section 498 (A) of the Indian Penal Code.