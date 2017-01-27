Karnataka

Man convicted for rape

The 3rd Additional District and Sessions Court in Ramanagaram, on Friday, awarded ten years rigorous imprisonment to a labourer for raping a minor girl in 2014.

The judge, Gopalakrishna Rai, awarded the sentence to N. Ramu, of Borappannahalli near Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district, Special Public Prosecutor A.B. Dinakar told The Hindu.

According to the chargesheet filed by the Kudur police, Ramu had raped the minor, who was his relative, near an anganwadi at Yellapura, near Kuduru of Magadi taluk, in Ramanagaram district, on the night of July 19, 2014. Based on the complaint filed by her family members, the Kudur police arrested Ramu.

A case was filed against him under certain Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012, and the Indian Penal Code.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 7:36:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Man-convicted-for-rape/article17105023.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY