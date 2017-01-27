Man convicted for rape

The 3rd Additional District and Sessions Court in Ramanagaram, on Friday, awarded ten years rigorous imprisonment to a labourer for raping a minor girl in 2014.
The judge, Gopalakrishna Rai, awarded the sentence to N. Ramu, of Borappannahalli near Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district, Special Public Prosecutor A.B. Dinakar told The Hindu.
According to the chargesheet filed by the Kudur police, Ramu had raped the minor, who was his relative, near an anganwadi at Yellapura, near Kuduru of Magadi taluk, in Ramanagaram district, on the night of July 19, 2014. Based on the complaint filed by her family members, the Kudur police arrested Ramu.
A case was filed against him under certain Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012, and the Indian Penal Code.
