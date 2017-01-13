Man blames campus politics, college for son’s suicide

“My son would have been alive if there was no politics on the college campus. I hope other students do not have to go through what my son had to,” said Kalasappa Gowda, father of M.K. Abhishek, 21, who was found hanging from a tree near his house in a village near Sringeri on Tuesday.

Abhishek, a student of the JCBM College in Sringeri, was president of the college unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. He was facing a police complaint on the charges of being involved in an assault on the campus during an altercation with students affiliated to the National Students’ Union of India.

Speaking to The Hindu at his residence at Mudalamakki, Mr. Gowda, a farmer with one acre of land, said he had once told his son not to join any organisation affiliated to any political group. “But my son said he was with the ABVP because he was forced to join it by his friends in the college,” he said. He also felt if the college principal had called him to inform him about the police complaint filed against his son, things would have been different. “I would have counselled him,” he said.

Abhishek, in his death note, said he was facing a case “for a mistake he did not commit”. He was afraid of losing an opportunity to secure a government job because of the case, said his father. “He avoided facing me, as he was well aware of the hard work I had been putting in to support his education.”

Mr. Gowda has filed a complaint with Sringeri police against students Anjan K.P., Ashwath — both are office-bearers of the NSUI, the college principal and the college administrative committee, accusing them abetting his son’s suicide.