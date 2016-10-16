Karnataka

Making handlooms fashionable again

The Department of Handlooms and Textiles has come up with a novel idea to popularise handlooms — by organising fashion shows at the Mysuru exhibition premises on weekends. The men and women who take part in the shows, which are being held on Saturdays and Sundays, will be attired in handloom products.

The District Industries Centre (DIC), along with the department and a few others, has set up a big stall at the exhibition grounds as well as a stage near the stall for the shows. The one-hour show begins at 6.30 p.m.

Ramakrishne Gowda, Joint Director of DIC, and Janardhan, Deputy Director of the Department of Handlooms and Textiles, told The Hindu on Saturday that this is an effort to augment the marketing of handloom products in the wake of stiff competition from the products made in power looms and mills.

During the show, the organisers will explain to the people the advantages of using handloom clothing, from towels to shirts to saris. Pamphlets on the same will be distributed to people even as a list of advantages will be shown on the LCD screen in front of the stall.

Good turnout

The officials said two shows have already been held and the turnout was encouraging. Though handloom fabrics have a lot of advantages over power loom and mill-produced fabrics, many people are not aware of them, Mr. Janardhan said, adding that marketing of handloom fabrics has always been a problem with handloom manufacturers, societies and weavers.

He said handlooms can introduce designs which can not be replicated by power looms. He added that various schemes and programmes are being launched by the government to help the handloom sector both at the micro and macro level.

Mr. Ramakrishne Gowda described the fashion show initiative as a first in the State to popularise handloom products.

