MLC stalled proposal to evaluate teachers’ performance: Patil

M.B. Patil, district in-charge Minister, has alleged that Arun Shahapur of the Bharatiya Janata Party, MLC from the teachers’ constituency, has stalled the proposal for evaluation of teachers for improving SSLC results, only to keep his voters happy.

“The MLC, if he is concerned about the students’ performance and improving the pass percentage, should have allowed the district administration to conduct the evaluation of teachers. But he did not do it. Instead, he favoured teachers who opposed the process. By sacrificing the future of students, he was trying only to keep his voters happy,” he said.

Chairing the quarterly Karnataka Development Programme review meeting here on Tuesday, he said that the decision to evaluate the performance of teachers was taken after the district secured 31st place in the SSLC exam.

Mr. Patil said that Mr. Shahapur, armed with the support from some teachers, had got the proposal cancelled. The Minister, however, said that he had urged Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait to conduct a State-wide exam for teachers to assess their efficiency.

Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar promised to hold a special training session for teachers of schools that had registered a poor performance in the SSLC exam.

Reviewing the functioning of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, Mr. Patil instructed the officials to ensure every residents of the district had ration cards and those who deserve it get BPL cards. On the demand for designated graveyards, mainly for those from the backward communities, Mr. Patil asked Sundresh Babu, zilla panchayat chief executive officer, to ensure that there was one graveyard each in every village for people of all communities.

Public toilets

Expressing concern over the shortage of public toilets, the Minister called for initiating a movement in the district to ensure toilets for women. “Often, women face problems while attending to nature’s call in the absence of toilets,” he added.