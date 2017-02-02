MLA stages protest outside veterinary college

H.S. Prakash, the Hassan MLA, on Thursday staged a protest in front of the Government Veterinary College here demanding that one of the borewells on the campus be diverted to supply drinking water to the residents of Haralahalli and Chikkahonnenahalli villages, which are located near the college.

Mr. Prakash staged a dharna in front of the college along with his supporters after the college authorities refused to hand over the borewell, citing the water requirements on campus.

The villages of Haralahalli Gram Panchayat had been facing acute drinking water shortage. In order to address the problems, the panchayat authorities want the college to hand over one of the five borewells on the campus, but the college authorities have maintained that only two of the borewells are functional and, as it is, they were not sufficient to meet the demands of the 270 hostel students, laboratories and the clinic on campus.

The college’s stand has been supported by the Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University at Bidar, to which the college is affiliated.

Mr. Prakash visited the campus and discussed the issue with the college authorities on Thursday. As their response was not positive, he staged a protest. He told presspersons that he would continue the fight to provide drinking water to the residents of Haralahalli panchayat.