MLA absenteeism the norm at successive Assembly sessions

Playing truant isn’t the prerogative of students alone. Our legislators, statistics reveal, are far from regular when Karnataka Legislative Assembly sessions are held and burning issues are debated.

Data procured by The Hindu from the State Assembly Secretariat reveals a stellar performance by just three MLAs, all from the Congress — S. Rafeeq Ahmed of Tumakuru city, B.M. Nagaraja of Siraguppa, and Prasanna Kumar K.B. of Shivamogga — who have had cent per cent attendance in the last three years since the Congress government came to power in May 2013. Interestingly, those at the bottom, with less than 100 days of attendance, are all from non-Congress parties or Independents.

While debates raged ...

This was the situation even as the legislature debated major issues plaguing the State, such as the Cauvery and Mahadayi water disputes; sugarcane dues to farmers; alleged scam in the Karnataka Lokayukta; among others. The Legislative Assembly met for 181 days since the Congress government headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took charge in 2013 (from May 29, 2013 to December 3, 2016).

Taking note of this, Speaker K.B. Koliwad said the rule to make it mandatory for every member to sign both in the morning and evening had been brought in. “Each political party should ensure that their MLAs attend sessions without fail,” he said, adding it was hard to bring in a law on attendance.

Among the 10 MLAs who attended the Assembly less than 100 days are Anand Singh of the BJP and Shambaji Lakshman Patil (Independent), who attended the least number of days at 60. They were followed by Iqbal Ansari (JD-S, 63 days), Suresh Babu T.H. (BSRC, 69 days), Raghu S. (BJP- 70 days), former Minister and Independent MLA Varthur Prakash (83 days), Mallikarjun Sidramappa Khuba (JD-S, 83 days), Halady Srinivas Shetty (Independent, 86 days), Zameer Ahmed Khan (JD-S, 91 days), and G.T. Deve Gowda (JD-S, 97 days). JD(S) floor leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy also attended just 105 days, while his brother H.D. Revanna attended 165 days.

Among prominent leaders, former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader R. Ashok attended 148 days, while another prominent BJP leader S. Suresh Kumar was part of the session for 175 days.

Among women MLAs, Shakuntala Shetty (Congress) was present on 138 days, Sharada Poorya Naik (JD-S): 163 days, Sharda Mohan Shetty (Congress) 155 days, Ramakka V. (BJP) 174 days, and Vinisha Nero (nominated) 140 days.

The data has not captured attendance of the Chief Minister and Ministers, since they don’t sign the attendance book while entering the Assembly hall. Attendance of Chief Whip, Parliamentary Secretaries, Leader of Opposition, the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Opposition Chief Whip, are also not captured.