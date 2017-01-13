MIA seeks differential tax rates on raw water for industrial use

The Mysore Industries Association (MIA) has sought that differential tax rates be levied on raw water supplied for industrial use and for computing property tax in industrial estates, in the forthcoming city corporation budget.

The MIA members held a meeting with Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials and Mayor M.J. Ravikumar here on Thursday and stressed upon imperatives for the overall growth of the industries in the region.

The MIA members said untreated raw water was being supplied for industrial use in Mysuru but the authorities were levying commercial rates on the same. Industries provide jobs besides augmenting the local and the country’s GDP and hence should not be treated as commercial ventures, argued the MIA and demanded that water supplied be billed under the industrial category instead of the commercial category. Such categorisation exists in other states and hence the MCC should also co-opt such practices, the members argued.

Similarly, the existing practice of levying commercial rates for industrial property tax was criticised. The members pointed out that land was not an investment for entrepreneurs and did not yield revenue by itself. They appealed to the MCC to levy a new rate for determining property tax in industrial areas.

The MIA suggested that the MCC enter into MoUs with industries for better utilisation of CSR funds in the maintenance of lawns, public areas, pay-and-use toilets, etc., to keep the city clean. It asked for an allocation of Rs. 20 crore for development of industrial areas such as Yadavgiri Industrial Area and Bannimantap Industrial Area which are now within the MCC limits and governed by it.

Other demands

The other demands put forward by the MIA included a ban on dumping building debris in industrial areas and along the ring road, emulating best industrial area practices of other cities and more. Suresh Kumar Jain, General Secretary, MIA, and others were present.

Devaraja Market

The MIA has mooted the idea of developing Devaraja Market which is now condemned for demolition, on the lines of Palika Bazaar in Delhi. The model could be adopted for developing the Vani Vilas Market as well, complete with a basement and multi-storeyed parking. This will not only help reduce traffic congestion and parking problems in the heart of the city but will shore up business turnover.