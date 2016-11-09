MCC to crack the whip on water bill defaulters

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will soon take up a drive to disconnect water connections of water bill defaulters.

The proposed drive is aimed at collecting the “huge amount of arrears” due from both domestic and commercial consumers.

Mayor B.L. Byrappa told The Hindu on Tuesday that the corporation has initiated several steps to collect the dues and it has even offered several schemes to the public to clear their bills.

MCC has asked the defaulters to pay only the principal amount of the water charges and has sent its officials to the doorstep of the defaulters to collect the arrears, he said, expressing concern that those who had huge arrears were reluctant to clear the bills.

Despite several offers, including a citizen convenience scheme by MCC, many consumers were unwilling to clear the bills, the Mayor said, adding that the corporation is left with no other option but to disconnect the water connections of the defaulters. “People cannot continue to carry forward the arrears,” he said, adding that the MCC officials would take up house-to-house visit to collect water bill arrears.

An amount of Rs. 125 crore is due from people to the MCC, Mr. Byrappa said, adding that of it Rs. 30 crore is due from commercial customers.

MCC was successful in collecting over Rs. 5 crore in the last few months as part of its ward-to-ward drive to collect water arrears from people, the Mayor said. He said that the drive would be taken up in all the 65 wards.

He appealed to the people to pay the arrears. He said that unless people cooperate with the civic body, it would be highly difficult for MCC to supply water to the entire city. He asked people to pay the principal amount of the total arrears without interest and penalty.

There are over two lakh water connections in the city and of it over 25,000 are commercial connections, Mr. Byrappa said.

