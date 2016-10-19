Karnataka

MCC resolves to rebuild Devaraja Market after razing existing structure

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Tuesday resolved to raze the existing structure of Devaraja Market and construct a new building retaining the heritage facade.

MCC will forward its resolution to the State government before taking up work on the reconstruction of the market, a portion of which collapsed in August this year. The urban body, however, will make alternative arrangements for the shopkeepers in the market. Meanwhile, MCC has issued notices to an estimated 1,000 shopowners on the market premises to vacate the premises in seven days.



