Live by principles of minimalism: expert

“The youth should live by the principles of minimalism with minimal needs and global outlook. Such ideals were practised by leaders like Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda,” Ramesh Umrani, life coach, said here on Sunday.
He was speaking at a youth conference organised at the Ramakrishna – Vivekananda Ashram.
Swami Vivekananda’s writings indicate his wisdom and offer insights and solutions to most modern-day problems, Mr. Umrani said.
He cited the example of the recent demonetization to say that those who make money using unethical methods were bound to suffer in the end.
He expressed concern that most young people and their parents were after grades in examinations and did not focus on acquiring knowledge.
He asked students to choose a subject that they love and aim to be the master in that field. Your efforts in gaining knowledge should never stop, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor