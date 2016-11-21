Live by principles of minimalism: expert

“The youth should live by the principles of minimalism with minimal needs and global outlook. Such ideals were practised by leaders like Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda,” Ramesh Umrani, life coach, said here on Sunday.

He was speaking at a youth conference organised at the Ramakrishna – Vivekananda Ashram.

Swami Vivekananda’s writings indicate his wisdom and offer insights and solutions to most modern-day problems, Mr. Umrani said.

He cited the example of the recent demonetization to say that those who make money using unethical methods were bound to suffer in the end.

He expressed concern that most young people and their parents were after grades in examinations and did not focus on acquiring knowledge.

He asked students to choose a subject that they love and aim to be the master in that field. Your efforts in gaining knowledge should never stop, he said.