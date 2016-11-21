Karnataka

Live by principles of minimalism: expert

Ramesh Umrani, life coach, speaks at a youth conference in in Bidar on Sunday.— Photo: Gopichand T.Gopichand T

Ramesh Umrani, life coach, speaks at a youth conference in in Bidar on Sunday.— Photo: Gopichand T.Gopichand T  

more-in

“The youth should live by the principles of minimalism with minimal needs and global outlook. Such ideals were practised by leaders like Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda,” Ramesh Umrani, life coach, said here on Sunday.

He was speaking at a youth conference organised at the Ramakrishna – Vivekananda Ashram.

Swami Vivekananda’s writings indicate his wisdom and offer insights and solutions to most modern-day problems, Mr. Umrani said.

He cited the example of the recent demonetization to say that those who make money using unethical methods were bound to suffer in the end.

He expressed concern that most young people and their parents were after grades in examinations and did not focus on acquiring knowledge.

He asked students to choose a subject that they love and aim to be the master in that field. Your efforts in gaining knowledge should never stop, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 22, 2019 12:14:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Live-by-principles-of-minimalism-expert/article16670180.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY